'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton gives rare insight into Natalia Dyer romance

Charlie Heaton gives rare insight into relationship with Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton first met while auditioning for the role in the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.

Following the release of season one in 2016, the stars who played Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers made their relationship public and have been together since then.

Although the couple usually remains low-key and away from the spotlight, they don’t shy away when talking about each other.

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine, Heaton made a rare comment about working alongside his girlfriend.

“It’s been a gift to work with my best friend. To be able to have a shared experience with your partner about the anxiety when you don’t get a job—I know what that feels like, she knows what that feels like,” he said.

The New Mutants star added, “You can be there to talk about it, or when you have a s--t day at work, or come away from a scene, and you didn’t think it worked. To be able to both understand each other on that level is great.”

Previously, Dyer also shared a similar sentiment on her experience of working with Heaton.

She said, “It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before.”

Stranger Things season five volume three will be released on December 31, with a limited theatrical release in over 350 theatres across the USA and Canada on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, season five's volume one is now streaming on Netflix.