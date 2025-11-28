Sydney Sweeney at ‘happy place’ as Scooter Braun romance intensifies

Sydney Sweeney hit her "happy place" on Thanksgiving as her romance with Scooter Braun intensifies.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, November 27, the Anyone But You star wished her followers a "Happy Thanksgiving," sharing a glimpse of her splashy holidays.

The 28-year-old actress also attached a red heart emoji as she reposted a day old video of herself skiing on the water.

On Wednesday, November 26, the Euphoria actress shared a clip of herself gliding against the waves.

"42 degrees out and still my happy place, last run of the season before it ices over," she captioned it, impressing fans with her hidden skill.

"Finally a good waterskier in my feed," one admirer praised. Another gushed, writing, "As a fellow slalom skier I just want to know your speed cause you’re flying girl [sparkle emoji]."

It appears that The Housemaid actress spent the holiday season with her new love interest as the two were photographed together on multiple occasions leading up to Thanksgiving.

In the photos circulating over social media she was seen cuddling up to Justin Bieber’s former manager in a pool of her Florida Keys oceanfront mansion over the weekend.

This marked a key sign that the alleged couple is taking their relationship to the next level as they are spending their first holiday together.

Sweeney and Braun, 44, first sparked romance rumours in September after a video of them surfaced from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's June wedding, where they first crossed paths.