 
Geo News

Shawn Levy shares exciting details about upcoming ‘Star Wars' movie

Canadian-American movie-maker talks about the ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ music

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Shawn Levy shares exciting details about upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie
Shawn Levy shares exciting details about upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie

Shawn Levy has recently shared exciting detail about upcoming Star Wars movie.

The Canadian-American director revealed that Thomas Newman has joined the upcoming installment to give the Star Wars: Starfighter music.

“I don’t know if that’s public, so now it is. Yeah, I think we’re breaking news here,” said Shawn while speaking On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast.

The movie-maker explained, “If you ask me to name my favourite scores, five of the top 10 are Tom Newman: Shawshank, Road to Perdition, Nemo, American Beauty. The guy is a maestro.”

“And I was thinking about this movie and what I need the music to be, because it wants to be sort of classically inspired,” mentioned the 57-year-old.

However, Shawn pointed out that it’s not gonna be remixes of Williams cues.

“It may be inspired by some of that, but I knew that I needed a big-hearted movie score from a composer, who like John Williams, doesn’t shy away from themes,” pointed out the director.

Shawn added that he’s “excited” about Thomas giving music to his forthcoming movie, which is written by Jonathan Tropper.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in theatres on May 28, 2027 and the star cast include Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray and Amy Adams.

More From Entertainment

Blake Lively lawsuit reveals tense meeting between Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively lawsuit reveals tense meeting between Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni
Eminem gets special guest in audience during latest live performance video
Eminem gets special guest in audience during latest live performance
Lea Michele reveals how she introduced her son to 'Glee'
Lea Michele reveals how she introduced her son to 'Glee'
Hailey Bieber's signature treat wins over Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Hailey Bieber's signature treat wins over Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Jon M. Chu reveals why Dorothy's face stays hidden in 'Wicked: For Good'
Jon M. Chu reveals why Dorothy's face stays hidden in 'Wicked: For Good'
Dolly Parton wishes fans ‘Happy Thanksgiving' in sweet post
Dolly Parton wishes fans ‘Happy Thanksgiving' in sweet post
Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving
Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving
Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with Bianca Wallace
Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with Bianca Wallace
Ozzy Osbourne had this shocking record under his name
Ozzy Osbourne had this shocking record under his name