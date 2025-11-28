Shawn Levy shares exciting details about upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie

Shawn Levy has recently shared exciting detail about upcoming Star Wars movie.

The Canadian-American director revealed that Thomas Newman has joined the upcoming installment to give the Star Wars: Starfighter music.

“I don’t know if that’s public, so now it is. Yeah, I think we’re breaking news here,” said Shawn while speaking On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast.

The movie-maker explained, “If you ask me to name my favourite scores, five of the top 10 are Tom Newman: Shawshank, Road to Perdition, Nemo, American Beauty. The guy is a maestro.”

“And I was thinking about this movie and what I need the music to be, because it wants to be sort of classically inspired,” mentioned the 57-year-old.

However, Shawn pointed out that it’s not gonna be remixes of Williams cues.

“It may be inspired by some of that, but I knew that I needed a big-hearted movie score from a composer, who like John Williams, doesn’t shy away from themes,” pointed out the director.

Shawn added that he’s “excited” about Thomas giving music to his forthcoming movie, which is written by Jonathan Tropper.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in theatres on May 28, 2027 and the star cast include Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray and Amy Adams.