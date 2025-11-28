Winona Ryder recalls Martin Scorsese’s notes for ‘Age of Innocence’ movie

Winona Ryder has recently reminisced good old days with directors like Martin Scorsese and Tim Burton back in the day.

During an appearance on latest episode of Hot Ones, the actress revealed she received a handwritten note from Martin that completely changed the dynamic of a scene between her and costar Daniel Day-Lewis in the movie, Age of Innocence.

“I have all those notes. That was like the greatest thing in the world,” said the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress.

Winona remarked, “Kiss him twice.’ When we’re in Paris and I basically destroy his plan.”

“It was such a perfect note because I kind of kiss him to end [his inquiry]. I guess they say it’ll put a button on it, but it really changed the dynamic. ‘Kiss him twice,’” explained the Edward Scissorhands actress.

Winona told the host, “It was just like, ‘No, this is the way it’s gonna be. You didn’t take it.”

“It was like the role of a lifetime. It’s a beautiful movie. A gorgeous movie,” added the Stranger Things actress.

Interestingly, Martin isn’t the only movie-maker that Winona gushed about, she also spoke highly of Tim’s presence of set of first Beetlejuice movie.

“When I did the first one, there was no such thing as monitors or video village, which is like where everyone is today,” continued the 54-year-old.

Winona further said, “Tim’s always right next to the camera and he often would [contort his body and make faces] like he’s doing.”

“You’re not mirroring him, but I just remember his presence. And that, by the way, is such a gift to receive as an actor,” she noted.