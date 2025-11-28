Who was Sarah Beckstrom? Here's every detail you need to know

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a Thanksgiving address the death of Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old National Guard member.

She was injured in a shooting incident near the White House yesterday, November 27, along with another member, Andrew Wolfe.

“I heard that Sarah Beckstrom, of West Virginia…highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way, she’s just passed away,” Trump said on Thanksgiving.

“She’s looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her. It’s just happened. She was savagely attacked. She’s dead now,” Trump added.

Trump was also briefed about the condition of the second National Guard member, Andrew Wolfe, 24, and said, “He is still fighting for his life.”

Who was Sarah Beckstrom?

Sarah Beckstrom was born and raised in Summersville, West Virginia.

She graduated from Webster County High School in 2023.

Her alma mater remembered her as a student who “always demonstrated the strength, character, and commitment that make our school and community proud.”

Her high school posted a celebrated graduation photo on social media, showing her bright smile and promising future.

As per multiple media reports, beyond her service, Sarah was always passionate about law enforcement and dreamed of a career with the FBI.

“Her loss is felt profoundly across our One Guard Family and throughout the Mountain State,” said the West Virginia National Guard in a statement.

Sarah had volunteered to serve in the Trump administration’s D.C. National Guard deployment.

She was commissioned into the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, at the time of the shooting.

During her short career, she worked in military police roles and voluntarily contributed extra shifts, including during holidays.

The second National Guard member, Andrew Wolfe, injured during the shooting incident, underwent surgery and is still fighting for his life.

He hails from Martinsburg, West Virginia, and has served in the Guard since February 2019, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

The suspect, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, resided in Washington state.

He entered the U.S. in September 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome.

Lakanwal was quickly subdued after being shot by a member of the nearby National Guard. The suspect is being treated and remains hospitalized.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential “heinous act of terrorism,” though no motive has been determined.