 
Geo News

Trump suspends immigration from 'third-world countries': See full list here

Trump also took a hit at Ilhan Omar, calling her the worst 'Congresswoman'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Trump suspends immigration from third-world countries: See full list here
Trump suspends immigration from 'third-world countries': See full list here

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the permanent suspension of all immigration from “third world countries” alongside several other strict measures after a shooting incident in Washington D.C., that killed two National Guard members.

The shooter was identified as an Afghan citizen, who worked with the U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan, and migrated to the country after U.S. withdrawal.

The administration, already known for its anti-immigration stance, has further tightened the rules, cancelling all federal benefits and subsidies for non-citizens.

Taking to his own platform, Truth Social, Trump announced plans to achieve a major reduction in the “illegal and disruptive population”.

Following are some of the takeaways from his announcement:

  • Permanent suspension of immigration from third world countries
  • Cancelling all federal benefits for non-citizens
  • Denaturalization of migrants who undermine national tranquility
  • Terminate all admissions made under the Biden administration that are considered illegal, including those approved by “autopen”
  • Deport any foreign national who is considered a public charge, a threat to national security, or incompatible with Western civilization principles.

He also took a hit at Ilhan Omar, calling her the worst “Congresswoman in our Country”.

The government has not shared details of what “third-world countries” refer to and which are included in the list of permanent suspension of immigration to the U.S.

In June, the Trump administration announced a travel ban from 19 countries with only a few exceptions. The list includes:

  1. Afghanistan,
  2. Burma,
  3. Chad,
  4. Republic of the Congo,
  5. Equatorial Guinea,
  6. Eritrea,
  7. Haiti,
  8. Iran,
  9. Libya,
  10. Somalia,
  11. Sudan,
  12. Yemen
  13. Burundi
  14. Cuba
  15. Laos
  16. Sierra Leone
  17. Togo
  18. Turkmenistan
  19. Venezuela

It remains unclear whether these are the countries Trump classifies as “third-world” or if another list exists.

More From Viral

Top 5 features of iOS 27 coming in June 2026
Top 5 features of iOS 27 coming in June 2026
Biggest Tesla service centre launched in India amid slow EV sales
Biggest Tesla service centre launched in India amid slow EV sales
Google Gemini's new Circle Screen feature to replace Circle to Search
Google Gemini's new Circle Screen feature to replace Circle to Search
Thanksgiving 2025 grocery store hours: Find out what's open on Nov 27
Thanksgiving 2025 grocery store hours: Find out what's open on Nov 27
IAWN launches 2-month mission to track 3I/ATLAS, planetary defense team on alert
IAWN launches 2-month mission to track 3I/ATLAS, planetary defense team on alert
Kabuki film 'Kokuho' makes history as Japan's top live-action earner
Kabuki film 'Kokuho' makes history as Japan's top live-action earner
Alibaba rivals Ray-Ban Meta with Quark AI smart glasses
Alibaba rivals Ray-Ban Meta with Quark AI smart glasses
OBR chief offers resignation after UK budget forecast leaks early, sparking chaos
OBR chief offers resignation after UK budget forecast leaks early, sparking chaos
Bamboo scaffolding under scrutiny after Hong Kong's deadliest fire in century kills 55
Bamboo scaffolding under scrutiny after Hong Kong's deadliest fire in century kills 55