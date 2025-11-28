Trump suspends immigration from 'third-world countries': See full list here

November 28, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the permanent suspension of all immigration from “third world countries” alongside several other strict measures after a shooting incident in Washington D.C., that killed two National Guard members.
The shooter was identified as an Afghan citizen, who worked with the U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan, and migrated to the country after U.S. withdrawal.
The administration, already known for its anti-immigration stance, has further tightened the rules, cancelling all federal benefits and subsidies for non-citizens.
Taking to his own platform, Truth Social, Trump announced plans to achieve a major reduction in the “illegal and disruptive population”.
Following are some of the takeaways from his announcement:
He also took a hit at Ilhan Omar, calling her the worst “Congresswoman in our Country”.
The government has not shared details of what “third-world countries” refer to and which are included in the list of permanent suspension of immigration to the U.S.
In June, the Trump administration announced a travel ban from 19 countries with only a few exceptions. The list includes:
It remains unclear whether these are the countries Trump classifies as “third-world” or if another list exists.