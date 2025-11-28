Beaches reopen in Australia after fatal bull shark attack on Swiss tourists

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday, November 27, where a bull shark attacked a 25-year-old Swiss tourist on a remote New South Wales beach.

After the fatal attack, the police closed the area temporarily for thorough investigation.

The incident occurred at Kylies beach in Crowdy Bay National Park around 6:30 a.m. (local time).

The Swiss couple was swimming when a three-metre bull shark attacked the woman.

As per authorities, her 26-year-old partner tried to save her but was also bitten.

New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance Inspector Kirran Mowbray explained how her partner attempted to save her stating he “has done everything he could to get them both into shore.”

A bystander at the scene also provided the critical first aid with the help of a swimwear as a tourniquet on the men’s leg.

Mowbray stated that this act “essentially saved his life.”

However, the woman died at the scene. The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Following the incident, the police started reviewing GoPro footage from the scene to better understand how the attack unfolded.

After thorough surveillance via drone and jetski, it is found that there’s no further sign of the shark now.

With the confirmation from authorities, Surf Life Saving NSW reopened Kylies Beach and nearby North Haven and Crowdy Bay beaches on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have assured the public that drone surveillance will continue over the weekend, especially with high temperatures and large crowds expected.

Dr. Brianna Le Busque from the University of South Australia cautioned against drawing parallels to the movie Jaws, calling it a “horrific freak incident.”

The Department of Primary Industries has deployed smart drumlines in the area but no sharks have been caught or sighted since the attack.

The Swiss consul general has confirmed it is providing consular support to the victims’ relatives, This tragic event marks the second fatal shark attack in NSW since September.