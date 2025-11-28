Andrew brought to edge with brutal blow from royal staff: report

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once widely known to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, might not be regarded with same respect by Britons until he addresses all the evidencess and claims against him.

The former prince, 65, gave up his title of Duke of York after years of criticism about his connections to the late, disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Shockingly, the latest blow left Fergie's ex-husband shaken during her recent visit to Windsor Castle, pushing the disgraced royal around the bend.

He was left devastated by the royal guards, who no longer saluted him and the deep bows he once received had vanished.

Staff also called him as "Mr Mountbatten-Windsor" rather than "Your Royal Highness."

The former prince, now officially Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has already been ordered to give up his long-held residence by Christmas.

"Things at Windsor have completely shifted. When Andrew showed up after losing his titles, the guards didn't salute him and the formal bows he used to get everywhere had vanished," an insider told RadarOnline.

The former Duke of York, now officially Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after losing his titles in the fallout of his association with Jeffrey Epstein, has already been forced to give up his long-held residence by Christmas.

Andrew reportedly walked away from that visit furious. Just when he believes he's hit the lowest point, another privilege disappears. He feels like his entire identity is being chipped away, according to the Palace source.

"This latest blow has brought him to the edge. He hasn't stopped complaining about how unjust it all feels to him. Some staff enjoy addressing him as Mr Mountbatten-Windsor instead of his former style. They made a point of it," they added.