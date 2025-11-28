Prince Harry becomes role model for royal family: Here's why

Prince Harry received a special title as he became a role model for his family back in the UK.

A former royal butler, Grant Harold, lauded the Duke of Sussex's strategy to attract the young generation, especially Gen Z, with his modern approach.

He has been dubbed a "modern celebrity" who, without any social media account, has won over the hearts of young Britons.

From podcast appearances to relatable conversations, Harry has been setting an example for the royals.

As per GB, Grant said, "They (the Royal Family) need to be relatable. People love celebrities nowadays. We look up to these people for how they dress, how they act, their lifestyles, where they live and what they eat and drink."

He added, "We have more social media influencers now, so they've got to be more relatable to connect with the public."

"So they basically have to become a modern celebrity. That is what Harry was," Grant shared.

Most recently, Harry was seen in Hasan Minhaj's podcast, where he talked about his life in America, the harms of AI, Children's digital rights and the list goes on.

But a clip from the show, which went viral, was his reaction to Minhaj's question on Taylor Swift and Charlie XCX's beef, catching fans' attention.