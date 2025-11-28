Dua Lipa pulls at fans' heartstrings with surprising skills in new video

The Levitating hitmaker sent her admirers into a frenzy as she showed off her fluent Italian accent.

The Albanian beauty was tapped to be featured in a new ad for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she spoke Italian in two segments.

As soon as the ad was posted online and shared on her official Instagram account, her fans went wild, praising her impressive multilingual skills.

One supporter gushed, “Dua Lipa speaking Italian in the new 2026 Winter Olympics ad is unreal. How is she effortlessly good at everything?” Another commented, “Dua Lipa slaying Italian too? Linguistic gold!”

A fan joked, “Dua collecting accents like Infinity Stones at this point.”

While overall her fans were excited, some Italian natives chimed in, praising her for effortlessly switching languages. “She does sooooo good [sparkle emoji],” one wrote. Another Italian fan added, “Perfection [crown emoji].”

This isn’t the first time Lipa has flexed her multilingual skills. Earlier in her Future Nostalgia era, she treated her Brazilian fans to a live performance in Portuguese, and she even recorded a video message in Spanish.

Some social media users have even jokingly dubbed her “Dualingo” due to her apparent fluency in multiple languages, combining her name with the popular language-learning platform.



