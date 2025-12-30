‘Super Flu’ strain sparks concern as cases surge across US

A highly contagious and severe influenza variant commonly known as “super flu,” is spreading across the U.S. increasingly.

The rising cases have prompted warnings from health officials as peak season approaches.

What is super flu?

Super flu is an H3N2 influenza A variant known as subsclade K. It causes more intense symptoms than any previous variant. Before spreading in the U.S., it has fueled significant outbreaks in the U.K., Europe, and Australia.

Symptoms of super flu

Symptoms are similar to traditional flu but often more severe including:

High fever

Extreme fatigue

Persistent cough

Intense body ache

Severe headache

Some patients also report shortness of breath, chest pain, and gastrointestinal issues.

Treatment of super flu

Areas seeing significant surge in cases include New York, Louisiana, Colorado, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Health experts note that vaccination remains critical for treating it.

There’s a debate on fully preventing super flu through vaccination but it can significantly reduce severity.

Early antiviral drugs such as Tamifku, Xofluza, Relenza, and Rapivab are recommended for treatment.

Doctors suggest precautions such as hand hygiene, making in crowded spaces, staying home when sick, and seeking care quickly if symptoms worsen.