Fire destroys Jeffersonville waterfront restaurant overnight

A beloved Jeffersonville riverside restaurant was destroyed in an overnight fire early Tuesday, December 30.

Fire officials reported that located on Riverside Drive went up in flames shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department responded after a call about a trash fire behind the building, but when the first truck arrived six minutes later, the structure was already destroyed.

Deputy Chief Mike McCutcheon said 42 firefighters from 10 units battled the blaze in frigid temperatures and windy conditions, which complicated efforts.

Clarksville and New Albany fire departments also came to provide aid.

No injuries were reported as the restaurant had been closed since Monday evening, December 29. But, the building has collapsed, leaving only rubble.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The initial report indicated a trash fire behind the building. The incident has left a visible void on the Riverside Drive corridor, with the community mourning the sudden loss of a familiar gathering place.