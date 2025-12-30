Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Year prison menu revealed: know every detail here

Sean Diddy Combs, the 56-year-old music mogul, will spend the New Year behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Combs, who is serving a 50-month imprisonment after being convicted on two charges related to transportation to engage in prostitution.

This holiday, the star faces a dramatic departure from luxury, trading fine dining for the institutional meals of prison life.

Diddy Combs New Year prison meal revealed

This New Year's Eve, Diddy is starting the day with a hearty, protein-packed lunch high protein lunch.

The meal features two option, a classic hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion, or a vegetable black bean burger, each served with either fries or a baked potato.

When its dinner time, the menu will have pasta with marinara sauce and meatballs, served with a garden salad. For the main, choose between garlic beef, baked fish , or tofu lo mein. Sides include kidney beans, broccoli, or another baked potato.

Desert will feature a variety of options, including fruit will be served. Lighter dinner selections will include deli meat sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

What is menu structure and nutritional guidelines?

Under the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), there functions a centralized national menu that rotates on a multi-week cycle to ensure inmates get nutritional-rich meals three times a day.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner follows strict guidelines set by the government rather than focusing on individual choices.

Traditionally, following items are included in three meals served during the day: hamburgers, baked fish, tacos, black beans, whole wheat bread, and salad ingredients.

However, inmates can supplement these meals with commissary purchases using personal funds or earnings from prison jobs.

Combs New Year meals spotlight the rigid structure of prison life, where even holidays adhere routine menus and institutional guidelines.

Diddy's life in prison, transitioning from music mogul to inmate, not only highlights how fast life can change but also offers a glimpse into the larger context of incarceration, controlled environments, and the value of independence.