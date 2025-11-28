Who is Mr Fantasy? The Macy's Parade act fans swear is KJ Apa in a wig

Fans have pointed out KJ Apa and Mr Fantasy's uncanny resemblance down to their matching tattoos

Mr Fantasy stole the spotlight at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with his eccentric get-up, surprisingly catchy songs, and an overall burlesque-like performance. But what struck viewers the most was the mysterious musician’s uncanny resemblance to Riverdale actor KJ Apa.

During Thursday’s parade, Mr Fantasy danced across the Jolly Polly Pirate Ship, gyrating, climbing the ladder, and fully committing to his larger-than-life persona. In addition to his eponymous 2025 debut single and Wayuwanna, the breakout musician also debuted his new song, Catapult.

Those on TikTok may already be familiar with the British-accented Mr Fantasy and the ubiquitous theory that he is, in fact, Australian actor KJ Apa.

Social media has exploded with side-by-side comparisons, with fans noting that the so-called newcomer shares the same tattoos as Apa (a tribal shoulder tattoo as well as a matching wrist tattoo). Some pointed to his entire look — the bobbed wig, vintage rockstar styling, sunglasses, and even a set of false teeth — as a near-perfect disguise.

A comparison of KJ Apa and Mr Fantasy's tattoos

Still, Mr Fantasy insists he doesn’t know the Archie Andrews actor at all. “I mean, I think I am a good actor. If I was given the right opportunity, I would be quite good,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in their September profile on him.

THR also revealed that Mr Fantasy’s manager requested that the “silly actor boy TJ Apple” not be mentioned during the interview, adding to the tongue-in-cheek mystery surrounding his identity.

Mr Fantasy has only been on TikTok since August, yet he has already gained one million followers and gone viral with singles like Mr. Fantasy and Wayuwanna.

He’s appeared on Dancing With the Stars and collaborated with pro dancers online.

Apa has yet to comment, and fans are still waiting to see whether the actor and his musical alter ego will ever appear in the same room. Even Apa's Riverdale costars Camila Medes and Lili Reinhart have declared themselves fans of Mr Fantasy, but have not confirmed that it's Apa.