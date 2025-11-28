 
Sir David Beckham reflects on 'beautiful memories' with warm Indian welcome

Geo News Digital Desk
November 28, 2025

Sir David Beckham was given a traditional Hindu welcome as his charitable trip to India continued on Friday.

Britains newest knight of the realm is in Mumbai representing UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador. He also visited Education Above All, a Qatari based foundation dedicated to offering quality education and employment opportunities to children in underprivileged communities across the globe.

The 50-year-old star revealed he was greeted with a traditional welcome dance upon arriving at a school in Visakhapatnam. After a four hour visit to a local school, Beckham, 50, was greeted with a floral bouquet and received the accompanying aarti ritual. 

For unversed, Aarti ritual is a Hindu worship practice that typically involves chanting, the lighting of license and waving lighted lamps before a deity.

At one point, the former Manchester United and England footballer's forehead was adorned with a Hindu tika. 

Taking to Instagram, the retired footballer shared a video of his welcome ceremony with the accompanying caption: 'So touched by everyone's kindness. Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai.' 

Meanwhile, Beckham also met with young children from a UNICEF as part of efforts to help make Mumbai a better place to live.

He additonally shared that he had celebrating tudorwatch in Mumbai writing: 'I had a great evening celebrating @tudorwatch in Mumbai last night..an incredible setting and amazing people.'

