Craig David shares inspiring journey from humble beginnings to £14.5m success

Craig David has opened up about his incredible career journey, which took him from living on a council estate to scoring multiple chart-topping hits.

Craig lived on the Holyrood Estate before rocketing to fame in his early 20's.

Today, the chart-topping singer has an estimated net worth of £14.5 million.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Craig,45, shared: 'No one could have told me when I was a young kid growing up in my council flat with my mum, that 25 years later I had have the career that spans this amount of time and that the songs would mean so much to people.'

Reflecting on his latest arena tour, Craig mused: 'There were kids like 15/16 years old then there was people who grew up with my music-I was thinking this is mad, this is two generations having a moment.'

The star also insisted that he has no regrets about any of the choices he's made, he mused: 'Because everything leads up to where you are now.'

Craig continued: 'Every choice, every wrong, right, left, wrong, down led me to stand here and you learn from it.

'The tough times give you resolve and they give you courage and they give you strength.

'Otherwise you just coast and you never really know about the ebb and flow.'

For unversed, Craig is one of the biggest British artists, having scored 16 top 10 singles in the UK alone.

He shot to fame with his debut album Born To Do it in 2000, which spanned hits including Fill Me In, 7 Days and Rewind.

Interesting, Craig wrote his debut album in the bedroom of his child home.