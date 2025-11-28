'DWTS' winner Witney Carson pays heartwarming tribute to Robert Irwin

Witney Carson recalls 'emotional' moments with Robert Irwin after finale results

Dancing with the Stars winner Witney Carson opened up about her feelings after the victory with Robert Irwin in a candid video on social media.

The 32-year-old professional dancer took to Instagram on Thursday, November 27, and recorded a video of herself getting ready for Thanksgiving while sharing her reflections on the season 34 finale.

Carson began the video by acknowledging that she still cannot find the words to talk about the “craziest ride ever” that was winning the show with Irwin, 21.

The choreographer recalled that moments before their victory was announced, “Robert and I [were] just looking at each other. I kept saying, ‘Whatever happens, we’ve already won.’ We had the most amazing season together and made the most amazing memories.”

Much to her delight, though, they were the winners, which left her overcome with emotions and she recalled that all the “losses and the tough times” that she had been through felt like they were worth it because they brought her this win.

Carson, who developed a close bond with her dance partner on the show, lovingly dedicated the victory to Irwin, saying, “If anyone deserves the mirrorball, it is Robert Irwin.”

She praised the wildlife conservationist for giving his “110 percent” in every task, but besides his professional abilities, the dance champion shared how much she values his friendship.

Carson shared that she has been constantly texting Irwin and has been having “Robert Irwin withdrawals” since the two went back to their separate lives after the season’s finale.