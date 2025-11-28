Dua Lipa reflects on first ever concert in Peru: 'It was perfect'

Dua Lipa shared her experience after her debut concert in Lima, Peru as part of her Radical Optimism tour.

After taking over the Estadio San Marcos stage on Tuesday, November 25, the Levitating hitmaker described the night as "PERFECT."

The following day she posted some epic highlights from her first ever concert in the South American country.

"Lima last night was PERFECT! Thank you for all that beautiful energy last night at my first time in your country!!!!." the Grammy winner captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday, November 26.

"Thank you @mauriciomesones for joining me and making it even more special," she gave a special shout out to Mauricio Mesones, who joined her on the show.

The series of photos and videos captured the duo’s electrifying performance and glimpses of the energy-packed crowd, vibing with the artists.

Moreover, hours before stepping on the stage the Training Session songstress expressed how excited she is to perform live with the new crowd.

"LIMA SEE YOU TONIGHT FOR MY FIRST SHOW HERE!!! HOW EXCITING!!!!" she wrote alongside the carousel.

The series of photos captured the 30-year-old Albanian pop star sampling local cuisine, interacting with her fans and exploring the city, in which she arrived one day ahead of her scheduled gig.