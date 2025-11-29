Jessie J leaves audience in tears with heartbreaking tributes amid cancer battle

Jessie J moves fans to tears at emotional album launch amid cancer battle

Jessie J was overcome with emotion as she broke down in tears on stage while debuting a series of deeply personal new songs at the London launch of her album Don't Tease me With a Good Time.

The performance marked her powerful return to music amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

The 37-year-old singer honoured the fourth anniversary of her heartbreaking miscarriage with a moving track titled Comes in Waves.

She then performed I ll Never Know Why, a tribute to her close friend and longtime body guard Dave, who passed away suddenly on 2018.

Jessie suffered the devastating loss of her baby in 2021, a tragedy that left her shattered, before she later welcomed her son, Sky, with her partner, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, in May 2023.

Speaking to the audience on Thursday, she said: 'Today marks 4 years that I lost my baby. I don't know if anyone else but if you have or you know anyone who has saw it.'

'It's really sad and it's something you can't ever really prepare for to go through so this song is for anyone who needs that hug. I hope this song can help you as much as it's helped me.'

It included emotional lyrics: 'And I hate/How much I miss the future that we we never made/Holding onto hope 'You are with me everywhere I go.'

Earlier this year, Jessie underwent a mastectomy as part of her breast cancer treatment, and has since told fans that she will require another operation.

Next she broke down after singing the 'saddest song' she'd ever written, I will Never Know Why, about Dave, who she described as family following his death.

Jesie told the audience: 'Dave's spirit, his energy.. I just like feel he still protects me and keeps me safe. He was my security guard for many, many years.'

She also shared how Dave had been a protective force in her life, supporting her through crippling anxiety attacks and frightening stalking incidents after she shot to fame.