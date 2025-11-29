 
Eminem and Jack White's surprise halftime collab released as new single

Eminem and Jack White's full Thanksgiving halftime performance is available across all streaming platforms

Geo News Digital Desk
November 29, 2025

Fans can stream 'Live at Ford Field' across streaming platforms

Jack White’s electric Thanksgiving halftime show with Eminem has been immortalised for fans to revisit and enjoy whenever they want.

The surprise collaboration has now been released as a full single across streaming platforms. Fans can stream Live at Ford Field, featuring That’s How I’m Feeling, Hello Operator/’Till I Collapse, and Seven Nation Army, all credited to both Jack White and Eminem.

The Detroit icons took over the stage midway through the Lions vs. Packers matchup on Thursday, instantly becoming the moment that took social media by a storm.

The performance also marked the first show under the Lions’ new partnership with the Grammy-winning rapper and his manager Paul Rosenberg, who will executive-produce the team’s Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027.

Onstage, White, 50, kicked things off by introducing the rap god before launching into That’s How I’m Feeling. The pair followed it up with a joint Hello Operator performance and then a high-energy remix of ’Til I Collapse.”

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade McClintock, 29, was in the crowd for the big moment. She shared a sweet Instagram video holding her 8-month-old son Elliot as they watched the unannounced appearance unfold. In the clip, Elliot, wearing tiny noise-reducing headphones, looks toward the field as the stadium erupts in blue.

Hailie and her husband Evan welcomed Elliot in March, giving him the middle name Marshall in honour of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III.

