Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Will Harry Styles attend it?

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz turn heads with recent Rome outing

Harry Styles recent outing with his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz in Rome sparked speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

Former One Direction member and Kravitz were snapped sharing tender moments during their getaway.

Styles gently touching Kravit’s nose to her resting her head on his shoulder are some moments that melted fans’ hearts.

While fans cherished glimpse into their intimate outing, the romantic getaway immediately set social media ablaze with fans’ theories.

It is being speculated that Late Night Talking hitmaker may attend the Eras Tour performer’s wedding with Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

One social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Harry can be Taylor Swift's wedding singer that would be great full circle moment. And Zoe can be the bridesmaid..”

Second netizen commented, “The possibility of Harry being at Taylor’s wedding is looking more and more likely by the day.”

“even without Zoe, Harry will be invited. They have been friends/civil you can see that in the two Grammy events. The only question is will he attend? Even with Zoe, we are not sure if he will attend,” another X user reflected.

However, fresh reports suggest that the couple has shifted the venue to Swift’s $17 million Rhode Island estate.

Close friends of the Eras Tour performer Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are reportedly going to be bridesmaids.