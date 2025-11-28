Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic Thanksgiving snap with wife Nicola

Aside from Brooklyn, David and Victoria are also parents to Cruz, Romeo, and their only daughter Harper

Brooklyn Beckham shared a sizzling chemistry with his wife Nicola Peltz as he celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, even as the painful family rift continues to make headlines.

The chef, 26, posted a heartwarming moment with his model wife, 30, before cooking a traditional turkey dinner.

The eldest son of Sir David and Victoria Beckham continues to be in spotlight due to ongoing family feud especially after he and Nicola snubbed David's 50th celebrations, and later skipped his knighthood ceremony.

The sweet post comes after Cruz Beckham posted an emotional video of brother gifting his sibling a guitar and wrote 'brotherly love' before sharing an up close selfie alongside the words: 'Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out.'

The timing is significant, as the family is reportedly engulfed in feud. In the selfie, the aspiring singer appeared to be shedding a tear, clearly showing his emotions over the situation.

After writing 'brotherly love,' Cruz posted a picture of the guitar with 'Thanks' written on the back, followed by his emotional quote.

For those unversed, aside from Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and their only daughter, 14-year-old Harper.

However, the family has maintained a grace and has not commented on the ongoing rumours.