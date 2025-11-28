Simon Cowell Thanksgiving celebrations: Let's take a sneak peek!

Simon Cowell fiancée Lauren Silverman gives glimpse into Thanksgiving celebration

Simon Cowell’s fiancée Lauren Silverman gave rare insight into her celebration of Thanksgiving at their lavish £8M Cotswolds farmhouse Thursday.

Silverman took to Instagram Story to post a selfie of herself and a family member from the grand entrance of their home.

The picture showcased a towering Christmas tree adorned with red and silver baubles, fairy lights, and a gold star topper.

The entrance featured polished porcelain tiles, a wrap-around staircase, and a dramatic chandelier.

Black-and-white picture frames added a personal touch to the décor.

Alongwith Lauren, Cowell also took to his Instagram to share a video from the dining room relaxing with his Yorkshire Terriers, Squiddy, and Diddly.

Fans got the chance to view their living room which is styled with vintage frames and a large grey sofa.

The sneak peek came just weeks before the launch of Cowell’s highly anticipated Netflix talent show.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act is set to premiere on December 10, 2025.

For the unversed, the 66-year-old and his fiancée first met in 2004. Silverman was married to businessman Andrew Silverman at the time.

However, the two began dating secretly years later and in July 2013, reports confirmed that the Silvermans were separating and the lovebirds were expecting a child together