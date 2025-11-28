 
Cate Blanchett achieves major milestone for acting and humanitarian work

‘Tar’ actress receives the honour in recognition of her ‘outstanding contribution to acting career’

Geo News Digital Desk
November 28, 2025

Cate Blanchett has recently achieved major career milestone as she’s honoured with Freedom of the City of London for her acting work and humanitarian campaign.

Tar actress accepted the award at a Guildhall ceremony on November 28 where she expressed gratitude for the city’s legacy of welcome.

“I treasure this gift from a city and country with a history of offering welcome and opportunity,” said the 55-year-old, per Daily Mail.

Cate explained that London “is a melting pot, where people from around the world find a home”.

“It has long provided sanctuary to those fleeing persecution, from the Huguenots centuries ago to people fleeing eastern Europe in the early part of 20th century and, more recently, to those escaping conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and beyond,” stated the Cinderella actress.

Cate pointed out, “For many refugees, London represents a new beginning – safety, hope and belonging after hardship and displacement. I accept the freedom in their honour.”

Earlier this year, the Thor: Ragnarok actress also made a comeback to the London stage to star in a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

Meanwhile, Cate previously shared her plans to retire from acting during an interview with Radio Times in April.

“It's because I'm giving up acting,” remarked the Ocean’s 8 actress.

Cate added, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting.”

