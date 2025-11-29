Katy Perry channels Thanksgiving in festive outfit

Katy Perry references 'Bon Appétit' in Thanksgiving celebration

Katy Perry brought some festive joy to Thanksgiving this year, and she did it in her own quirky style.

On Nov. 27, the 41-year-old singer showed off a creative holiday look that immediately grabbed fans’ attention.

She posted a video on Instagram wearing a blue beret decorated with a miniature Thanksgiving meal on top.

The tiny setup included a table setting with turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, cranberry sauce, bread and even pumpkin pie. She ended the clip by saying, “Hatty Thanksgiving.”

Fans quickly jumped into the comments and made playful references to her hit song Bon Appétit.

One fan wrote, “We’re eating GOOD today! BON APPETIT BABY!!,” while another chimed in, “Bon appetit baby.”

Perry is currently overseas on her Lifetimes Tour and spent the holiday in Shanghai, China.

In another post, she shared moments from her visit to the Shanghai Disney Resort where she rode rides, met characters, watched fireworks and enjoyed Minnie Mouse-shaped waffles.

She captioned her post, “How I spent my Thanksgiving on The Lifetimes Tour, Thank you @shanghaidisneyresort for making us feel so at home.”

Along with her focus on touring, Perry is also making headlines for her new romance with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Radar Online reported that her friends are worried she may be moving too fast.

While the singer is said to be excited about her future with Trudeau, insiders claim the politician has been dealing with changes in his personal life and may not be in the best place for a serious commitment.

Trudeau ended his marriage to Sophie after 18 years and Perry recently split from Orlando Bloom in June.

She and Bloom share daughter Daisy Dove, 5. Dating rumours between Perry and Trudeau began a month after her breakup when the two were spotted having dinner at Le Violon and spending more time together.