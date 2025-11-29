Cardi B abruptly cancels headline gig after commitment

Cardi B cancels MDLBeast Soundstorm

Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival has reportedly hit a major roadblock after Cardi B backed out of her headlining performance just days before the event.

MDLBeast Soundstorm is scheduled to take place in 12 days, but the sudden change has allegedly left organisers scrambling for a replacement.

According to a report by The Sun, Cardi B, who recently welcomed her fourth son on November 4, is now refusing to travel to Riyadh for the show.

One insider did not mince words when describing the behind-the-scenes situation, saying, “Forget a soundstorm, it’s a s**tshow right now. To say Cardi pulling out has kicked up a stink with the Saudis is an understatement.”

Soundstorm is funded by the Saudi government and has reportedly spent more than £225 million securing a star-studded lineup.

Acts include Calvin Harris, Post Malone, Swedish House Mafia and Benson Boone. Even with such a high-profile roster, organisers are dealing with the fallout of losing one of their biggest names.

The source claimed that the festival hasn’t fully sold out, and that has “made Cardi even more determined not to play.”

Organisers are said to be frustrated because she signed on knowing she would have recently given birth.

Efforts to persuade her to attend, including bigger private jets and upgraded accommodations, have not changed her decision, as she is “digging her heels in.”

With less than two weeks until the festival begins, organisers are now urgently searching for another artist to fill the spot.

The insider described the situation as a “mad scramble” and suggested that replacing her at such short notice will be expensive.