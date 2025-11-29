Julia Roberts wishes twin sons 21st birthday in sweet post

Julia Roberts on twin sons birthday

Julia Roberts marked a major family milestone this week with a heartfelt tribute to her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, who just rang in their 21st birthday.

The Oscar-winning star took to Instagram on Nov. 28 to share an emotional message for her kids, writing, “These game changers, life alterers, [heart] expanders once were 1 and now are 21! That was fast. Happy Birthday my Dears.”

The post included a throwback photo of the twins as babies sitting side-by-side in matching highchairs, smiling and snacking, an image that reminded fans just how quickly time really flies.

Julia, 58, has been open about how different life looks now that she and her husband Danny Moder are officially empty nesters.

Their twins, as well as their youngest son Henry, 18, have all moved out, shifting the household dynamic in a big way. But instead of sadness, the actress has embraced the change.

“It’s all fun, honestly,” she recently told Stephen Colbert, describing this chapter of her life as “delicious,” even if it comes with a few emotional moments.

She’s also shared how much she simply loves spending time with her kids and that the visits haven’t stopped now that they’re grown.

Julia has always spoken proudly about her children, adding, “I know everyone thinks their kids are great. Well, my kids are great.”

And even though they’re no longer living under her roof, she hasn’t stopped being the hands-on mom she’s always been.

She still asks the classic check-in questions, whether they’re getting enough sleep, staying healthy, and texting when they get home safe.

“I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them,” she previously explained, sharing that there’s a mutual understanding and zero eye-rolling involved.

As Hazel and Phinnaeus hit this major adulthood milestone, Julia’s birthday tribute was the perfect reminder of how much she adores being a mom, and how that bond hasn’t changed, even with her kids out in the world on their own.