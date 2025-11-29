Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson reunite in emotional Thanksgiving moment

Jessica Simpson chose peace and togetherness this Thanksgiving as she reunited with her estranged husband Eric Johnson for a quiet family holiday.

Sources said the singer wanted the day to feel normal for their children, so she put differences aside and invited Eric to join the family table.

However, the reunion came as a surprise to many who believed that the pair were keeping their distance following reports of tension in their marriage.

According to insiders, the day was calm and warm, as Jessica focused on creating a peaceful atmosphere for their kids, meanwhile Eric kept the mood light.

The two were seen talking comfortably as they helped the children with holiday activities, showing that even with personal struggles, they can still come together when it matters.

Insiders close to the family shared that Jessica believes holidays should be about love and unity, especially for the children.

While their relationship remains uncertain, the Thanksgiving reunion came out as a softer event for the family.

For now, both Jessica and Eric are focusing on giving their kids stability, even if their own future is still unclear.