Jessica Alba takes romance with Danny Ramirez to next level

Jessica Alba takes her romance with new boyfriend Danny Ramirez up a notch on Thanksgiving 2025.

This year’s festive season marked the pair’s first time celebrating the gratitude-filled holiday together since going Instagram official earlier this month.

The milestone signals that the Fantastic Four star and Ramirez, 33, are moving their relationship to the next level as they share their first Thanksgiving as a couple.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, November 27, the 44-year-old actress and businesswoman reflected on all the things she is grateful for, including her new romance with the Captain Marvel actor.

"Grateful, grateful, grateful. [white heart emoji]," she began the caption. "Most thankful for these little souls who make my world brighter every day - my babies, my everything [red heart emoji]."

"Sending everyone big hugs, cozy moments, yummy eats, and a whole lot of love this Thanksgiving [hands forming heart, and sparkle emoji]," the Honey actress added alongside the carousel.

Among the series of photos was an image of Alba and Ramirez packing on PDA while showing their toned physique on the beach.

Clad in a thong bikini she was captured walking toward the surf with her beau, who was wearing a pair of coordinating red swim trunks, while both were barefoot.

Moreover, Alba, who reportedly filed for divorce from her estranged husband Cash Warren in February, shared snapshots with her kids Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and seven-year-old Hayes Warren.

She also included a handful of inspirational quotes to mark the holiday, including one which read, "and I’m grateful for the love that friends me life is pure magic."

For the unversed, Alba and Ramirez have been dating since July, when they were first spotted together following a Cancun vacation and subsequent public outings through summer and fall.

She soft-launched her relationship last month with a snapshot of the lovebirds holding hands while walking down a set of steps to a beach, facing away from the camera.

Meanwhile, Ramirez’s post on November 9, after the Baby2Baby Gala included selfies of the new couple.