Dolly Parton shares Thanksgiving blessings amid recent health concerns

Dolly Parton earlier declared that after her husband's death she neglected herself

November 29, 2025

Dolly Parton shared a warm Thanksgiving message with fans on Thursday, offering blessings and gratitude as she appeared in good spirits on social media.

“Well hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving,” the 79-year-old legend said in her video. “I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.”

Her holiday greeting comes after months of concern surrounding her health and the cancellations of her planned Las Vegas residency and her appearance at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 16th Governors Awards, where she was set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Parton previously addressed the speculation in an October video, making it clear she was far from done. “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working,” she said.

She explained that after the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, in March, she neglected some health needs. “I let a lot of things go,” she admitted. When she finally sought treatment, doctors advised her to handle a few issues. “Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, you know, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there.”

Parton thanked fans for their support, adding, “So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

Her sister, Freida Parton, later clarified her own call for prayers, saying she never meant to alarm anyone. “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister,” she said.

