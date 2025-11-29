Westfield Valley Fair mall shooting: Gunman escapes after injuring 3 on Black Friday

San Jose mall shooting: Gunman escapes after injuring 3 on Black Friday

A shooting incident on Black Friday at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose has left three people injured. The incident happened at 5:40 p.m.

San Jose police are investigating what they believe to be an isolated incident and not an active shooter. The victims of yet another gun violence incident include, a man, a woman and a 16-year-old girl - all of whom were taken to hospital where they are receiving much needed medical care.

Police stated that the shooting occurred outside Macy’s store, adding, “The victims’ injuries are non-life threatening.”

An altercation was observed between the victim male and the suspect, the other two were caught in crossfire. The shooter fled before police arrived at the scene.

They further added, “Officers are evacuating and clearing the mall to confirm there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” urging citizens to “please continue to avoid the area”.

San Jose mayor Matt Mahan also reacted to the incident, sharing prayers for the victims. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “San Jose - this is not the news I wanted to share with you this holiday weekend.”

He said that officers are doing everything they can to find the suspect, adding, “There is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Bay Area Congressman Ro Khanna also offered federal assistance to the mayor to catch the culprit and bring him to justice.