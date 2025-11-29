Why romance, friendship are real power in final season of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things is back for its final season, and the show is putting more attention on the emotional bonds between the characters.

Much of Season 5 highlights how Eleven’s relationships shape her strength, especially her ties to Mike, Will, and Hopper.

Even with Hawkins under military lockdown, the heart of the story still comes from these connections.

Millie Bobby Brown said Eleven’s growth this season feels natural. “It didn’t feel like a new version, but like a gradual evolution,” she explained. She added that everything Eleven has faced — and the people she loves — helped her feel more sure of herself.

Brown also talks about reuniting with David Harbour after being apart for most of Season 4. “Being able to come back together on season five was really exciting,” she elucidated.

Their scenes reminded her of earlier seasons. “She’s growing up, she’s trying to find her own voice and he’s trying to parent.”

Will’s emotional journey also stands out this season. Noah Schnapp says he enjoyed showing a stronger version of Will. “Getting to explore these new colors of Will, who is stronger and more defiant, was really fun,” he said. His connection to Mike and Eleven continues to shape his choices and courage.

As the series nears its end, both actors say they feel grateful for the experience. Schnapp said he will miss “the best friends I got to make.” Brown says she will miss “the people, the crew, the cast, the Duffers, Shawn, Netflix.”

With more episodes coming, Brown warns fans to be ready. “Grab popcorn, grab tissues, hold hands.”