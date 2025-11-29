When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect

November 29, 2025
Fortnite is poised to end its current chapter with a dramatic “Zero Hour” live event, a one-time spectacle that will bridge Chapter 6 and the highly anticipated Chapter 7.
The Fortnite Zero Hour live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025. The main show begins at:
This event will not take place on the standard Battle Royale island. If you want to participate, you need to follow these steps:
For Fortnite players, the Zero Hour finale will be a major crossover event, pulling together many of the licensed characters that previously appeared in Chapter 6.
On the basis of trailers and teasers, players can expect appearance from:
The storyline will include uniting a battle of looming “Dark Presence,” culminating in an event that will reshape the Fortnite universe.
Once the event concludes, Fortnite’s servers will go offline for an extended period of downtime. This maintenance period is for the game to transition to Chapter 7.
When the game restarts, players will find a brand-new map, a fresh Battle pass, and the beginning of a new storyline.
It is important to note that all quests involved in Chapter 6 and battle pass progress will become permanently unavailable after the event begins.
Players should complete any final tasks before the Zero Hour start time.