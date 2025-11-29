When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect

Fortnite is poised to end its current chapter with a dramatic “Zero Hour” live event, a one-time spectacle that will bridge Chapter 6 and the highly anticipated Chapter 7.

Start time and data

The Fortnite Zero Hour live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025. The main show begins at:

2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

11:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

How to join and watch

This event will not take place on the standard Battle Royale island. If you want to participate, you need to follow these steps:

Early access: The “event doors” will open 40 minutes before the start time. Players can secure their spot beginning at 1:20 PM ET/ 10:20 AM PT/ 6:20 PM GMT.

Find the playlist: Log into Fortnite and navigate to the Discover tab (also known as the “Play” section) in the main menu.

Select the event: Look for the official “Zero hour” event banner, which will significantly feature at the top of the page or under the “by epic” section. Select this playlist to join the pre-show lobby.

What to expect in an event?

For Fortnite players, the Zero Hour finale will be a major crossover event, pulling together many of the licensed characters that previously appeared in Chapter 6.

On the basis of trailers and teasers, players can expect appearance from:

Iconic giants such as Godzilla and King Kong

The Megazord from Power Rangers

The DeLorean from Back to the Future

A colossal Homer Simpson

Special characters from Mortal Kombat, Halo, Kill Bill, and many more.

The storyline will include uniting a battle of looming “Dark Presence,” culminating in an event that will reshape the Fortnite universe.

What happens after zero hour?

Once the event concludes, Fortnite’s servers will go offline for an extended period of downtime. This maintenance period is for the game to transition to Chapter 7.

When the game restarts, players will find a brand-new map, a fresh Battle pass, and the beginning of a new storyline.

It is important to note that all quests involved in Chapter 6 and battle pass progress will become permanently unavailable after the event begins.

Players should complete any final tasks before the Zero Hour start time.