Trump says Venezuelan President Maduro ‘captured' in US operation

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured following a major American strike on the South American country.

Taking to his own platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”

He added: “Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Loud explosions and aeroplanes were heard in Velezuelan capital, Caracas, early Saturday, with alleged videos of the operation showing American helicopters attacking military facility in the city.

Venezuelan opposition has not yet released any official response to the reports of U.S airstikes on the country and the capturing of President Maduro.

Following the airstrikes, Maduro's government accused U.S. of military agression and ordered activation of defence plans. At least several explosions were reported in different Venezueland cities.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned U.S. stirkes on Venezuela and activated the unified command post along border with the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Petro also listed the facilities attacked by the U.S. which includes:

La Carlota air base was disabled and bombed.

Cuartel de la Montaña in Catia was disabled and bombed.

Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas was bombed.

Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s main military complex, was bombed.

An airport in El Hatillo was attacked.

F-16 Base No. 3 in Barquisimeto was bombed.

A private airport in Charallave, near Caracas, was bombed and disabled.

A defence plan was activated at Miraflores, the presidential palace in Caracas.

Large parts of Caracas, including Santa Mónica, Fuerte Tiuna, Los Teques, 23 de Enero and the southern areas of the capital, were left without electricity.

Attacks were reported in central Caracas.

A military helicopter base in Higuerote was disabled and bombed.