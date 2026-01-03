When is Genshin Impact 6.3 releasing? Keep watch on Jan 14

A move that seems to be in favour of those eagerly willing to see the latest version of Genshin Impact, the developer, HoYoverse, has officially confirmed that Genshin Impact 6.3 will be launched on January 14, 2026.

The new Genshin Impact update is expected to bring a cherishable array of improvements to its content, including new characters, a major map expansion, and the annual Lantern Rite festival.

Genshin Impact 6.3 new characters

Genshin Impact version 6.3 is accommodating three new characters:

Columbina : A much-awarded 5-Star Hydro Catalyst user and “Fatui Harbinger,” Columbina arrives in the first half of the update. Her kit focuses on off-field Hydro damage and offers all three “Lunar Reactions” improved. She will be featured alongside Ineffa, a Lunar-Charged support character, in a re-run banner.

: A much-awarded 5-Star Hydro Catalyst user and “Fatui Harbinger,” Columbina arrives in the first half of the update. Her kit focuses on off-field Hydro damage and offers all three “Lunar Reactions” improved. She will be featured alongside Ineffa, a Lunar-Charged support character, in a re-run banner. Zibai : Will debut in the second half. It is a 5-Star Geo Sword user who serves as a dedicated “Lunar Crystallze” hypercarry. He will also have a re-run banner with Neuvillette.

: Will debut in the second half. It is a 5-Star Geo Sword user who serves as a dedicated “Lunar Crystallze” hypercarry. He will also have a re-run banner with Neuvillette. Illuga: A 4-Star Geo Polearm user from the “Lightkeepers,” Illuga becomes a part of the second phase as a premium support for “Lunar Crystallize” teams.

It must be noted that no other 4-Star characters have been confirmed for this update.

What's more and new in Genshin Impact 6.3?

The update expands the Nod-Krai region by introducing a new island north of Paha Isle, featuring the Lightkeeper headquarters and the mysterious Lake Amsvartnir, which is rumoured to connect to the lost Seelie realm of Hyperborea. The update also puts an end to the main Nod-Krai storyline, resulting in a confrontation with Dottore.

The Lantern Rite festival will kick off on January 30, 2026, introducing Zibai through a new storyline, and players will be able to choose a free 4-Star character from Liyue, along with exclusive outfits.