Victoria Jones's death follows life marked by legal struggles: here's what we know

Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead at a luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco at age 34.

As per the law enforcement and hotel sources, the following is the sequence of events leading up to her death:

A hotel guest discovered Victoria unresponsive on a 14th-floor hallway floor and alerted staff. The staff began CPR and called emergency services upon realizing she may have been intoxicated.

The San Francisco Fire Department received the call at approximately 2:50 a.m. Paramedics arrived, and attempted lifesaving measures but pronounced her dead at the scene around 3:00 a.m.

San Francisco Police arrived at approximately 3:14 a.m. to secure the area for the Medical Examiner’s Office.

However, multiple media outlets reported that Victoria may have died by drug overdose after the first responders pronounced the incident as a “code 3 for the overdose, color change.”

“Color change” is a medical condition called cyanosis, in which skin, lips, or nails turn blue due to a lack of oxygen in human blood.

However, as of January 3, 2026, the cause of death has not been determined. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is continuing its investigation.

Who was Victoria Kafka Jones?

Victoria Kafka Jones, born in 1991, was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

Tommy was married to Victoria’s mother, Kimberlea, who was a photographer, in 1981. The couple shared two children, named Austin Leonard Jones (1982) and Victoria Jones, before the couple parted ways in 1996.

Did legal struggles play any role in Victoria Jones's death?

This series of arrests highlights that Victoria’s life was marked by legal struggles in the months before her death.

April arrest for alleged drug use

A spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff told TMZ that police were called to a residence in Napa on April 26, 2025.

The portal, citing a police report, states that officers found Victoria with white residue on her tongue and dried blood coming from her right nostril.

The report reveals that Victoria also confessed to using cocaine that day. While being handcuffed, Victoria resisted arrest.

Police made her arrest on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a police officer.

Second arrest follows domestic dispute

Six weeks later, on June 13, she was arrested again, charged with a domestic violence incident, as reported by TMZ.

According to police officials, a man told them that Victoria hit him on the face during an argument that was allegedly about drugs she was using. She pleaded not guilty on July 1, 2025.

The portal stated that a large red mark was visible on the man’s face, running from his jawline to his ear. However, according to police sources, Victoria denied hitting him.

While the medical examiner’s report on the exact cause of death is still pending, Victoria’s history of legal struggles suggests substance abuse may have been a factor in her death.