Swiss ski resort bar fire probe finds candles on wine bottles to blame — here's what we know

The explosion claimed 40 lives, with 119 people injured on Thursday, January 1, 2026, as the fire ripped through the busy Le Constellation bar

January 03, 2026

A major investigation update states that the deadly Swiss bar fire was started by sparking champagne bottle candles at the Crans-Montana ski resort on New Year's Eve.

Swiss authorities will now investigate if the ceiling's soundproofing material met code and if the spark-shooting candles were allowed inside the bar.

The explosion claimed 40 lives, with 119 people injured on Thursday, January 1, 2026, as the fire ripped through the busy Le Constellation bar in the ski resort area of Crans-Montana, authorities have said.

It is seen as one of the deadliest tragedies in Switzerland’s history.

Swiff officials have also stated that they would inspect other safety measures, including extinguishers and exits.

Meanwhile, the attorney general of Valais has hinted at prosecutions if criminal responsibility is established.

The incident also involved several foreign nations, with 71 Swiss nationals, 14 French, and 11 Italians, along with citizens of Serbia, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Portugal, Belgium, and Poland, according to the police commander of the Valais region.

For context, Crans-Montana is a key destination for international alpine skiing competitions.

The bar where the fire occurred is at least 40 years old and quite large, and it is not considered upscale.

But it is located in a posh ski resort area, and it hosted the 1980s World Cup skiing.

