Samsung rolls out major security update: Here’s essential info for Galaxy users

Samsung has released a critical November security update for its Galaxy smartphones, addressing dozens of vulnerabilities that could leave users exposed to security threats.

The update involves patches for 45 security flaws discovered in both Google’s Android OS and Samsung’s own software.

In U.S., the patch is now available for recent flagship models including:

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22

Most importantly, Galaxy S25 users benefit from “seamless updates” that install in the background without needing a lengthy phone restart. This feature recently became standard on Samsung’s flagship devices.

The update comes as security experts warn that hundreds of millions of Android devices worldwide no longer receive regular security patches, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

Samsung’s immediate response underscores the significance of maintaining devices that still receive support.

The company has also expanded its One UI 8 update to many mid-range devices including the Galaxy A16, A15, and A24 LTE models.

However, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 classic have begun receiving the One UI 8 Watch in the U.S. and global markets.

Galaxy users can check for the update manually through Settings> Software update> Download and install.

Security researchers strongly recommend installing the patch immediately given the important nature of the vulnerabilities addressed.