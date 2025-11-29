 
Geo News

Samsung rolls out major security update: Here's essential info for Galaxy users

Samsung releases critical November security update for millions of Galaxy phones

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Samsung rolls out major security update: Here’s essential info for Galaxy users
Samsung rolls out major security update: Here’s essential info for Galaxy users

Samsung has released a critical November security update for its Galaxy smartphones, addressing dozens of vulnerabilities that could leave users exposed to security threats.

The update involves patches for 45 security flaws discovered in both Google’s Android OS and Samsung’s own software.

In U.S., the patch is now available for recent flagship models including:

  • Galaxy S25
  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S22

Most importantly, Galaxy S25 users benefit from “seamless updates” that install in the background without needing a lengthy phone restart. This feature recently became standard on Samsung’s flagship devices.

The update comes as security experts warn that hundreds of millions of Android devices worldwide no longer receive regular security patches, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

Samsung’s immediate response underscores the significance of maintaining devices that still receive support.

The company has also expanded its One UI 8 update to many mid-range devices including the Galaxy A16, A15, and A24 LTE models.

However, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 classic have begun receiving the One UI 8 Watch in the U.S. and global markets.

Galaxy users can check for the update manually through Settings> Software update> Download and install.

Security researchers strongly recommend installing the patch immediately given the important nature of the vulnerabilities addressed. 

More From Viral

When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect
When is Fortnite zero hour event? Start time, how to join, what to expect
D4vd's Tesla Case: Mystery deepens as Cops seal death details of Celeste Rivas
D4vd's Tesla Case: Mystery deepens as Cops seal death details of Celeste Rivas
Tai Po inferno: Hong Kong concludes rescue effort as death toll hits 128, 200 still missing
Tai Po inferno: Hong Kong concludes rescue effort as death toll hits 128, 200 still missing
Did Rahmanullah Lakanwal know Sarah Beckstrom? Here's why online sleuths think so
Did Rahmanullah Lakanwal know Sarah Beckstrom? Here's why online sleuths think so
Gigantic 115-million-year-old mega shark fossil found in northern Australia
Gigantic 115-million-year-old mega shark fossil found in northern Australia
Why did Elon Musk and Mohamed bin Salman meet with Saudi officials recently?
Why did Elon Musk and Mohamed bin Salman meet with Saudi officials recently?
Who is Mr. Fantasy? Viral TikToker sending internet into frenzy—Here's what to know video
Who is Mr. Fantasy? Viral TikToker sending internet into frenzy—Here's what to know
Australian PM Anthony Albanese marries partner Jodie Haydon in Canberra
Australian PM Anthony Albanese marries partner Jodie Haydon in Canberra
Westfield Valley Fair mall shooting: Gunman escapes after injuring 3 on Black Friday
Westfield Valley Fair mall shooting: Gunman escapes after injuring 3 on Black Friday