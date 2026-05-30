Who is Tim Payne: FIFA World Cup 'least-known' star goes viral, sends internet into frenzy

The FIFA World Cup is, though, two weeks away, but the world gets into the football fever and netizens are buzzing with a “least-known” star: Tim Payne.

All the credit for finding this new viral sensation is goes to an Argentine content creator, 'El Scarso.'

On Tuesday, May 26, an Argentine social media star Valen Scarsini, who’s known by the handle name 'El Scarso,' shared a video post.

The post features Payne as the “least known” player in the upcoming Kewi 26-man FIFA World Cup squad.

Why did Scarsini describe him as the “least- know: because of his Instagram followers; the rest is history now.

He then went on to vouch for him asking the community to come together and maximize his social media reach.

Scarsini asked his followers, “There are only a few days left before the World Cup starts, and we are all waiting to cheer for our national team, but what if there was a player who united us all, a footballer we all support regardless of their nationality?”

Scarsini explained the reasons, saying, “I looked at all the teams that play the World Cup for the least-known player and after analyzing one by one, I found it.

“Payne is a defender and has a very difficult task: help New Zealand win their first World Cup match. They have never won one.”

He called everyone to action, adding, “What needs to be done to be the hero of the World Cup? First, follow Tim Payne. I’m going to tag him.”

Since then, Scarsini’s post has amassed over six million views across platforms: Instagram and TikTok.

The results speak volumes for themselves.

After the Argentine influencer posted the shoutout for Payne who had fewer than 5,000 followers on Instagram, his following saw a skyrocketing surge, crossing over 2.7 million followers now.

A fun fact is the Wellington Phoenix football star’s following has now crossed that of 'El Scarso' himself, who has 722,000.

Payne, 32, has posted one goal and assisted four during the All Whites’ World Cup qualifying round.

Now Payne’s followers if they remain intact with him, will be able to see him in action in all three group games of New Zealand at the World Cup.

Coach Darren Bazeley’s side will kick off their World Cup run against Iran on June 15 in Los Angeles.

They will then face Egypt in Vancouver on June 21, followed by Belgium also in Vancouver on June 26.