Slot sacked, Iraola waiting—what is Liverpool's next move?

Liverpool has fired Arne Slot just a year after he helped the club lift the Premier League championship.

Slot leaves Anfield with immediate effect after he struggled to defend the championship title.

The season ended on a disappointing note without lifting the silverware, despite the fact that club heavily spent on new players last year.

Slot came in the crossfire when Mohamed Salah lashed out at both the manager’s coaching style before it was officially announced that he’s leaving at Anfield.

Despite the club having qualified for the Championship League for the 2026/27 season, the Reds decided to part ways with Slot two years into his appointment.

Who will replace Slot is yet to be seen, but Andoni Iraola’s name is being floated in the British media as the front-runner to take charge at Anfield.

For the unversed, he has exited at Bournemouth after leading the Cherries to the Europa League.

The Basque manager’s rising fame has tied him to big career jobs from multiple top clubs, including Chelsea.

However, with Xabi Alonso taking charge at Stamford Bridge, Iraola is appearing to be in no rush to decide his future course of action.