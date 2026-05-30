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Tucson prehistoric human bones found near Nancy Guthrie site: Here's everything to know

YouTuber found Tucson prehistoric bones dating back to 1,000 years in Ephemeral River
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Tucson prehistoric human bones found near Nancy Guthrie site: Here&apos;s everything to know
Tucson prehistoric human bones found near Nancy Guthrie site: Here’s everything to know

A YouTuber who conducted a private search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has found human bones near the site.

The analysis of prehistoric bones from Tucson revealed they were more than 1,000 years old. Additionally, authorities found that they had no connection to her disappearance.

The skeleton was found less than five miles from Guthrie’s home in the Catalina Foothills on May 7. The discovery initially sent shockwaves to family members and volunteers searching for the mother of the “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing since early February.

It was soon determined that there was no link between this case and the possible kidnapping of Guthrie. Watson pointed out that the Sonoran Desert's difficult terrain and periodic flooding often revealed old burial grounds.

The search for Guthrie is ongoing, with a total reward exceeding $1.2 million available to anyone who helps to locate her.

On Mother’s Day, Savannah Guthrie posted a tribute to her missing mother, writing: “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

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