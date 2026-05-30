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Erika Kirk calls boyfriend allegations ‘vicious lies,' provides birthday party alibi

Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO shuts down speculation about relationship 8 months after husband’s death
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Erika Kirk calls boyfriend allegations ‘vicious lies,&apos; provides birthday party alibi
Erika Kirk calls boyfriend allegations ‘vicious lies,’ provides birthday party alibi

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk fires back at rising online rumours about moving on with a new partner in less than a year after her husband, Charlie Kirk, died.

The rumours started with an X (formerly known as Twitter) called Project Constitution, which alleged that Kirk was spotted with Blake Wynn, nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn, at an exclusive Beverly Hills hotel on May 14.

The post also claimed that eyewitnesses saw the pair hugging and being too close, and Kirk even appeared “heavily intoxicated.”

Responding to the rumours, Kirk wrote: “Every single word is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.”

She even provided her alibi, claiming she was at “home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday” on the date in question. She also defended Wynn, describing him as “a dear friend of my husband’s” who is “about to be engaged to his longtime gf.”

Directly firing back at the account, Kirk wrote: “Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing. Brush off the Doristo dust and go touch grass.”

The rumours were also shut down by Blake Wynn, who mocked the source by saying, “a tag team of Helen Keller and AI-generated audio.”

“I feel bad for anyone who follows your garbage,” he added.

Erika became the CEO of the conservative youth organisation after her husband was assassinated at a Utah Valley University event in September, responding directly in the comments. 

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