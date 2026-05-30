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ICE agent accused of lying about Minnesota shooting arrested in Texas: Here's what we know

The arrest warrant was issued last month for the 52-year-old Christian Castro
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 30, 2026

ICE agent accused of lying about Minnesota shooting arrested in Texas: Here&apos;s what we know
ICE agent accused of lying about Minnesota shooting arrested in Texas: Here's what we know

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who is accused of shooting a Venezuelan man in Minnesota has been arrested on Friday, May 29, 2026.

The arrest warrant was issued last month for the 52-year-old Christian Castro.

The officials from the Home land Security and Texas Rangers arrested him in Texas.

He was charged with four counts of second-degree assault and filing a false police report.

As per the details from the Hennepin County attorney’s office, Castro was tracked by the investigators of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty issued a statement and said, “Today’s arrest is a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr. Castro.”

The charges are related to a shooting incident that took place on January 14 in Minneapolis during an ICE operation tracking Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

The authorities believe he entered the United States from Venezuela in August 2022.

Investigators allege Castro opened fire from his weapon through the home’s front door, not knowing others had just walked in.

Following the incident, Sosa-Celis and another Venezuelan man, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, were accused by federal authorities of second-degree assault.

However, later a federal judge dropped the charges on the suspicion that two ICE officers lied under oath, triggering an investigation.

During the court proceedings, the officers’ account of the incident differed largely from the testimony provided by the two defendants and three eyewitnesses.

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