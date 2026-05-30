Djokovic breaks silence after shock French Open exit to Fonseca

Novak Djokovic has finally broken silence after suffering an astonishing upset defeat against rising Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca in the French Open 2026.

The result ended his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was beaten in a dramatic five-set encounter in Paris, where the 19-year-old Fonseca secured one of the biggest wins of his career to reach the later stages of the tournament.

Following the loss, Djokovic praised Fonseca, admitting that the teenager played better and deserved the victory after a physically demanding match.

The iconic match between the veteran star and the rising Brazilian talent stretched close to five hours under extreme conditions at Roland Garros.

The Serbian looked in control early after taking a two-set lead but struggled to maintain momentum as Fonseca mounted a strong comeback.

Djokovic said he was disappointed with the result but credited his opponent for staying aggressive and composed during key moments in the match.

Fonseca’s win is being described as a generational breakthrough, with the Brazilian teenager becoming the first player under 20 to defeat Djokovic in a Grand Slam event.

The victory sends him into the next round of the French Open.

The defeat also ends Djokovic’s latest attempt to extend his Grand Slam record to 25 titles.

It remains unclear whether Djokovic will continue playing or consider retirement.