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147 deaths across 41 countries: Everything to know about Kenneth Law case

Kenneth Law pleads guilty to aiding suicides after sending poison packets worldwide
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 30, 2026

147 deaths across 41 countries: Everything to know about Kenneth Law case
147 deaths across 41 countries: Everything to know about Kenneth Law case 

A Canadian man who sent lethal “suicide packets” to hundreds of vulnerable people across 41 countries pleaded guilty on Friday, May 29, to 14 counts of aiding suicide, in a case that has exposed dangerous gaps in online regulation.

Kenneth Law appeared in Ontario court, where prosecutors withdrew 14 first-degree murder charges as part of a plea deal.

The 60-year-old now faces up to 14 years in prison when sentenced in September.

The investigation found that he was operating a sophisticated network of selling toxic chemicals, in addition to detailed instructions on how to use them. The toxic chemicals help in suicide.

He disguised his operation as a provider of legitimate products such as hot sauce, creating the illusion of an industrial food-prep wholesaler. His scale of operation is staggering.

It is hard to fathom the extent of his crimes. The Court was informed that Law sent out 1,209 packages to customers in 41 different nations, such as the US, UK, Australia, Italy, and Germany. In the UK, he was responsible for 112 deaths.

Beforehand, the law has always denied knowingly aiding others to commit suicide. This Friday, however, he admitted to Justice Michelle Fuerst that he was aware of his crimes and was ready to plead guilty.

Victim impact statements are scheduled for September. 

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