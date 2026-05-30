Naomi Osaka edges Iva Jovic in three-set thriller to reach fourth round at French Open

Naomi Osaka after a closely contested match in the third round, outclassed Iva Jovic on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Osaka showed experience on the clay court, cruising through with 6-7, (5-7) 7-6 (7-3) and 4-6, as Jovic kept hitting the ball out.

At 15-15, Iva Jovic’s forehand catches the top of the net and trickles over onto Osaka’s side of the court.

The next point, Osaka catches the top of the net and also wins the point, to level the score.

Jovic then misses the court with a forehand to hand over match point to Osaka.

Naomi Osaka, after winning her third round match against Iva Jovic, spoke in an on-court interview.

“I probably played one of the best matches. I hope that every year I get better and better.

"Iva is an amazing player and I think we will see her get better and better.”

She went on, adding, “Today I was a lot calmer than my first few matches, in Slams the further I get, the calmer I am.

“This is my first time getting to the fourth round. I am just grateful to be here and I want to thank everyone for watching.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion has qualified for the fourth round at French Open for the first time.

She will play either Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina in the round of 16, with the pair due on court next.

This marks for the Japanese star’s eighth appearances at French Open, where Osaka watch her campaign coming to a halt in the third round on three occasions.