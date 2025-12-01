 
Millie Bobby Brown discloses crucial change in marital life

Millie Bobby Brown candidly reveals life change amid 'Stranger Things' promo

Geo News Digital Desk
December 01, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown candidly reveals life change amid Stranger Things promo
Millie Bobby Brown candidly reveals life change amid 'Stranger Things' promo

Millie Bobby Brown might be attending star-studded gatherings for the promotion of Stranger Things Season 5, but her personal life is quietly changing every single day.

The 21-year-old actress subtly revealed one such life change during an interview with her costar Noah Schnapp this week.

“Noah [Schnapp], what is Millie’s full name?” the interviewer asked in the segment where the friends had to answer questions about each other.

Schnapp, who has been Brown’s friend since the beginning of their fan-favourite show, responded that the Enola Holmes actress is called Millie Bonnie Brown.

Brown, butt in to say that her name has changed after her marriage to Jake Bongiovi and welcomed her baby daughter through adoption.

“Millie Bonnie Bobby Brown Bongiovi,” Schnapp guessed again, but the actress corrected, “drop the Brown.”

She added, “Drop the Bobby [and] drop the Brown. It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi. That’s it.”

The couple tied the knot in 2024 and became parents this year, and they have gushed several times that it has been a “beautiful, amazing journey.”

The baby’s name or face has not been revealed, and the parents have shared that they would try to protect her and keep her life private until they can.

