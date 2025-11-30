Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt give update on preparing for baby arrival

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson delight fans with exciting baby news

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt cannot wait for their little baby to arrive, but they are also cherishing the parenthood journey every step of the way.

The 32-year-old comedian and the media personality, 29, celebrated their baby shower this weekend, surrounded by their friends.

The Industry star took to Instagram on Saturday, November 29, and shared a series of pictures from the event, showcasing a beautiful three-tiered cake with gold and white frosting, several presents for the baby and mum, and pink and brown decorations.

The mom-to-be wrote, “sweetest special-est day filled with love and cake and diapers and fwends and hugs and bagels and gifts for my lil bunny on the way.”

The Saturday Night Live alum and Hewitt both looked incredibly happy at their baby’s first event, and were seen stealing a sweet kiss in one of the videos in the carousel.

This comes after the influencer recently opened up about her pregnancy struggles in a video on Instagram.

Hewitt admitted that she has been in agony since the early days of her pregnancy and “it’s just getting worse and worse.”

She told her followers that she has been fighting endometriosis for quite a while, which is why pregnancy was particularly more painful for her in comparison to women with healthier circumstances.