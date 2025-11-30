 
Elizabeth Olsen reflects on working with Miles Teller in ‘Eternity'

‘WandaVision’ star reveals what it’s like with Miles Teller on the set of romantic comedy

Geo News Digital Desk
November 30, 2025

Elizabeth Olsen has recently credited Eternity co-star Miles Teller to bring “playful energy” to the set of the romantic comedy.

The actress, who plays her role as Joan in the new movie, was asked about the on-screen chemistry with Miles in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere earlier this month.

Elizabeth noted that it was because of “scripts that work and with actors that come prepared, you're able to just play and be present”.

“I think the script did most of the work. I think with, specifically Joan and Larry’s (plays by Miles) relationship, they've been married for 65 years and you just kind of trust the banter, with the storytelling and that I think gives the illusion of chemistry,” explained the 36-year-old.

Reflecting on her working with Miles, the WandaVision actress stated that he “brought such a playful energy to the set and physically was always trying to surprise me, and so I think that also keeps it fresh and exciting”.

Dishing out exciting details about the movie shoot, Elizabeth further said that she “always just enjoyed what other people were improvising and ended up being, like, end-of-scene zingers”.

“It was so hard for us to keep a straight face,” continued the actress.

Before concluding, Elizabeth added, “It was really just a joyful, silly experience getting to make this, and also challenging.”

