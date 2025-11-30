Kim Petras breaks silence on 'selling out' accustaions

Kim Petras is pushing back against long-running accusations that she “sold out,” and she’s channeling that criticism directly into her new music.

The 33-year-old singer has faced backlash over some of her high-profile collaborations — especially her tracks with Nicki Minaj and David Guetta. In a new interview, she says the criticism didn’t just sting; it reshaped the direction of her next album.

“I did a few albums that felt like I was doing what people in the music industry wanted from me, and then I got punished for that as an artist,” she told People.

Petras said the reaction to her collaborations felt unfair, adding, “I’m like, ‘Everybody would do a Nicki Minaj feature if they got the chance to do it. Why, when I ‘sell out,’ is it the worst thing in the world? Because I’m a trans artist and I’m supposed to be better for the community?’”

She didn’t hide her love for glossy pop, either. “I wanted to make a David Guetta song and a Nicki Minaj song, and I wanted it to be tacky, and I love tacky pop music, and I don’t feel apologetic for that,” she said.

“I do feel like I need to defend music that people think is tacky. That’s my favorite music.”

The backlash wasn’t quiet. “People really just roped me off and were like, ‘You’re over, b–ch. You sold out.’ I have a lot of bones to pick,” she added.

Now, she says her upcoming album will explain her choices more clearly. “I know you think that I completely sold out, but I did it only so I could have creative freedom completely on a project like this… And I’m down to get punished by my label and get no budget… for making music that I care about.”